Ukraine’s capital hit with unidentified missile as Russia invades

Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv, was hit with an unidentified missile early on Thursday, 24 February.

Russia began its invasion of the country earlier today, despite condemnation from nearly every other country in the world.

A video captured in Kyiv - the country most populated city - has shown the aftermath of an unidentified missile just missing an apartment building.

A woman who lives in the building has spoken out, saying: “I heard a terrible, terrible explosion of unbelievable power.

“I didn’t know where to go, panic kicked in, I ran outside.”

