Mothers and babies shelter in basement of Kyiv hospital amid Russian bombs

Mothers cradled their babies as they sheltered in the basement of a children’s hospital in Kyiv as Russian strikes hit the city on Monday, 10 October.

Footage shows women at Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital holding their young children.

“Seriously ill children have to stay in hospital bomb shelters together with their parents and medical staff due to shelling,” the hospital said.

At least 19 people died from Monday’s missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital and other cities, Ukraine’s state emergency service confirmed on Tuesday.

