Ukrainian kindergarten left damaged after missile strike in Donetsk Oblast

A Russian missile strike has damaged a kindergarten and residential buildings in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, according to officials in Ukraine.

Kurakhove Mayor Roman Padun said a missile struck the centre of the city around 10am on 7 June.

Video shared by the Donetsk Regional State Administration shows the extent of the damage, with police also confirming that at least three five-storey buildings were hit, as well as the kindergarten.

No one was killed in the attack and people whose homes have been damaged have been relocated elsewhere by local authorities.

