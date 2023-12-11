Grant Shapps confirms Ukraine’s procurement of two Royal Navy minehunter ships to combat Russia’s blockage of the Black Sea.

The Defence Secretary confirmed the announcement on BBC Breakfast on Monday morning (11 December).

“It’s not just those couple of ships, but we’re launching something called the ‘Maritime Coalition’, which is a British-led...but international plan to ensure that not only can they de-mine that part of the sea, but Ukraine can build a navy for the future,” Mr Shapps told the BBC.

The Maritime Capability Coalition, set up with Norway, will help bolster Ukraine’s maritime training, equipment and infrastructure.