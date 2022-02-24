Terrifying footage has shown the sky light up in western Ukraine as explosions rock the country’s Ivano-Frankivsk airport.

It comes only hours after Russia’s Vladimir Putin launches an attack on the Ukraine.

Earlier today, The main directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region confirmed that the airport had been destroyed.

They added that the airport’s fuel and lubricants depot is on fire.

It’s currently unknown if there have been any fatalities as a result of the attack.

