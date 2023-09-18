Ukrainian troops claim to have liberated Bakhmut village from Russia

Ukraine has recaptured the village of Klishchiivka on the southern flank of Bakhmut, according to the general in command of Ukraine’s ground forces.

“Klishchiivka was cleared of the Russians and liberated,” Olexandr Syrskyi said in a Telegram post on 17 September, accompanied by a video showing soldiers holding flags in front of destroyed buildings.

Although the location of the video was confirmed by the Reuters news agency, it was not possible to verify the date the video was filmed.