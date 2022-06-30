The harrowing moment a Russian missile hit a shopping centre in Ukraine was caught on CCTV by a number of cameras both inside and out of the building.

At least 18 people were killed and dozens more were injured in Monday’s strike, which targeted the city of Kremenchuk.

Footage of the incident has been widely shared, including by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, and the nation’s security service is now “collecting evidence” of Russia’s “war crime”.

Video from inside the mall, purportedly showing the moment of the missile’s impact, has been posted by the service.

