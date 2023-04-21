All Nato members agree Ukraine will join, Stoltenberg says

Nato allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of the intergovernmental military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Speaking ahead of an international defense meeting in Ramstein, Germany, the alliance's secretary general said that after Russia's invasion ends, Ukraine must be equipped with "the deterrence to prevent new attacks".

It comes as Russia maintains that Ukraine's accession to the alliance would be a "serious, significant threat to our country, to our country's security".

Ukraine joining Nato has been cited by Russia as one of their goals for their invasion - which they call a "special military operation" - in the country.

Sign up for our newsletters.