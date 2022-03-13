A Ukrainian military base used for Nato drills near the Poland border lays in ruins after being targeted by Russian airstrikes in what appears to be the westernmost attack since the invasion began.

Thirty-five people were killed, and 57 wounded when 30 cruise missiles were fired at Yavoriv’s International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security.

The base is situated less than 15 miles from the Polish border.

