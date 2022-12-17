A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

Kroha is a 46-year-old paramedic who has been working on the frontline in Donbas, one of the most fiercely fought over parts of Ukraine since Russia’s attempts to invade the country. Bel Trew follows Kroha for the day, witnessing the devastation that Kroha and other medics face as the war grinds on and more bodies are sucked into destruction and devastation wrought as Ukraine attempts to wrestle back control of its territory as Russia bombards towns and cities across the country.

