Ban Ki-moon demands justice for victims of ‘horrendous atrocities’ in Bucha and Irpin

Ban Ki-moon has demanded justice for the residents of Bucha and Irpin after being left “horrified” by the “horrendous atrocities” he saw during a visit to the two cities.

The former UN secretary general met with top officials in Ukraine last month, expressing support to Volodymyr Zelensky and his war-torn nation.

“I visited Bucha and Irpin, where Russian soldiers ruthlessly killed civilian people,” Mr Ban told the Independent.

“I was horrified by horrendous atrocities... justice should be brought. There should be accountability. If not today, tomorrow.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.