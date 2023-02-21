Boris Johnson and Liz Truss urge Rishi Sunak to give jets to Ukraine

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have called for fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine, piling pressure on Rishi Sunak.

The former prime ministers made the plea during speeches in the House of Commons for a debate on Ukraine.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace ruled out giving planes to Ukrainians in the near future, suggesting it could be years before Volodymyr Zelensky receives any aircraft.

It comes after the Ukrainian president pleaded with MPs to send jets in a speech during his surprise visit to the UK.

