‘British nationals should leave Ukraine immediately’, urges Armed Forces Minister

All UK troops are to be withdrawn from Ukraine this weekend as Russia could invade “at no notice”, a defence minister has said.

Small numbers of British personnel have undertaken Operation Orbital training missions in the eastern European country since Russia’s seizure of Crimea in 2014 , including around 30 deployed recently to train the Ukrainian military on anti-tank missiles.

The order to return home comes as all British nationals in Ukraine are advised to leave as soon as possible.

