Zelensky makes three key demands as Ukraine accepts 30-day ceasefire

Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined three key demands after Ukraine agreed the US’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia.

The agreement followed crucial talks in Saudi Arabia, where the US committed to resuming intelligence sharing and "security assistance."

In a video posted to X on Tuesday (11 March), the Ukrainian president outlined Ukraine's three demands: silence in the skies, silence at sea, and the release of prisoners of war and detainees.

“America understands our position and accepts our proposals,” he stated.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to US president Donald Trump for the “constructive dialogue” and reiterated, “Ukraine is ready for peace – Russia must also show whether it is ready to end the war – or continue.”