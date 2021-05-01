Ukrainian ambassador warns about Russia capturing Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, warned that the Russian army was entering from the zone where the Chernobyl power plant is located.

Shortly after the press conference, the Ukrainian presidential office announced that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is now under the control of Russian troops.

The plant was the site of a devastating nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe.

