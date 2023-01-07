Ukrainians gathered in a Kyiv cathedral for a service marking Orthodox Christmas during a Russia-ordered truce.

Worshippers gathered at the Holy Dormition Cathedral, at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, including some dressed in camouflage jackets, for the Orthodox Christmas service.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine said it was the “first time in several centuries” that the Christmas service had been hosted at the cathedral.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously proposed a 36-hour Christmas ceasefire, lasting from midday on January 6 to midnight on January 7, but despite this, air raid sirens were filmed blaring out across Ukraine.

