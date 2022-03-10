Russian bombing devastated a maternity hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring 17 others.

Horrifying footage from the aftermath of the attack shows police and soldiers evacuating victims at the scene, even carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher.

In the courtyard, destroyed cars were left covered in rubble and debris.

The airstrike on the Ukrainian city has been widely condemned as a "war crime".

