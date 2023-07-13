Joe Biden took a sarcastic swipe at journalists on Wednesday (12 July), when Volodymyr Zelensky was asked “how soon after the war” he would like Ukraine to join Nato.

“An hour and 20 minutes,” the US president said, jumping in to answer the question.

“You guys ask really insightful questions,” he then added, taking a swipe at the press.

Mr Biden’s response drew a smile from Mr Zelensky, who was sitting next to him as the pair attended the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.