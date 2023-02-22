Zelensky says he and Biden in agreement that Ukraine conflict should end ‘this year’

Volodymyr Zelensky has shared that he and Joe Biden are in agreement that the war in Ukraine should end this year, as the conflict approaches its first anniversary.

The US president made a surprise trip to Kyiv on Monday, 20 February, in what was seen as a clear display of Western solidarity as the Russian invasion continues.

The pair held a bilateral meeting in the morning, in which Mr Biden expressed the United States’ “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

It comes as Russia is expected to launch a new offensive in the spring.

