Crimea bridge attack was terrorist act, Vladimir Putin says

The attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea was a "terrorist act" carried out by Ukrainian special services according to Vladimir Putin.

Russia's investigative committee has launched a criminal terror investigation into the explosion that damaged the landmark.

The country's authorities allege that a truck bomb on Saturday, 8 October, hit the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed eight years ago from Ukraine.

"It was a terrorist act directed at the destruction critically important civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation," Mr Putin said.

