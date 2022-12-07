Volodymyr Zelensky gives state medals to wounded soldiers in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky visited wounded soldiers at a hospital in Kyiv to present them with state medals "for courage and resilience" in the war against Russia.

The Ukrainian president spoke with the soldiers after returning from visiting other troops in the eastern region of Donetsk, which Russia has attempted to annex after holding a sham "referendum."

Mr Zelensky has been named as Time magazine's "Person of the Year" for his courage in resisting Vladimir Putin's invasion, which began in February.

