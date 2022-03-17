Ukraine ‘in an hour of need’, says Briton handing out food to refugees in Poland

A British man who is handing out food to Ukrainian people crossing the border to Poland has described his upset at seeing people flee their homes.

David Fox-Pitt, from Loch Tay in Perthshire, packed a van with two pizza ovens and a handful of friends eight days ago and travelled in a convoy to Europe.

He and his team have set up in Medyka, next to the border crossing in south-west Poland, where they are handing out hot food and drinks to people arriving in the country.

