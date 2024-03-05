Video appears to show moment Ukraine sinks $65m Russian warship off Crimea

Ukraine on Tuesday (5 March) claimed it had sunk another Russian warship in the Black Sea using high-tech sea drones.

Kyiv’s military intelligence agency said a special operations unit destroyed the large patrol ship Sergey Kotov overnight with Magura V5 uncrewed vessels that are designed and built in Ukraine and laden with explosives.

Ukraine said the cost of the sunken patrol ship, which was hit near the Kerch Strait, was $65m (£51.2m).

A video posted on social media appears to show the moment the Sergey Kotov was hit.

Russian authorities have not confirmed the claim.