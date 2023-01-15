UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms

The UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to help Kyiv’s forces “push Russian troops back”, Rishi Sunak has confirmed.

In a pledge that Downing Street said was made on Saturday morning, 14 January, on a phone call to Volodymyr Zelensky, the prime minister also offered additional artillery systems as a sign of the UK’s “ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine”.

The UK is the first Western power to supply Ukraine with main battle tanks, the exact number of which has not yet been confirmed.

