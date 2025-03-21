Watch moment Russia ‘bombs’ own crucial gas pipe near Kursk

This is the moment Russia allegedly bombed its own crucial gas pipeline in Sudzha, located in the Russian border region of Kursk.

Kyiv’s military accused Vladimir Putin’s forces of bombing the gas pumping station to falsely blame Ukraine, with “groundless” accusations that its military was involved.

Drone footage released on social media on Friday (March 21) shows the station, a key hub for Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine, engulfed in flames after multiple explosions.

Ukraine’s general staff denied that its forces had struck the pipeline, stating it had been “repeatedly shelled by the Russians themselves.”

This comes amid ongoing discussions for a truce and a longer peace deal currently being negotiated by Donald Trump and the US.