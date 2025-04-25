Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov has accused Europe of “reviving Nazi views” over Ukraine.

The Russian foreign minister said that the countries involved in the coalition of the willing for Ukraine want to "decide as they want, not listening at all, ignoring the opinions of others."

Speaking on Thursday (24 April), he said: "In modern Europe, this is connected to the trend of reviving Nazi views, habits, and manners. But with Russia, you cannot speak in such a language."

Mr Lavrov said talks to end the war with Ukraine were "moving in the right direction" after Donald Trump insisted he is putting pressure on Vladimir Putin.