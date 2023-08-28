Ukraine flag flies on building after village of Robotyne captured from Russia

Soldiers have captured the Russian-occupied village of Robotyne and placed a Ukrainian flag on a bombed-out building.

Robotyne was captured by Ukrainian troops last week as part of the military's ongoing counter-offensive against Russia.

Ukraine's military said that this successful operation was the breakthrough needed to push deeper into Russian-held Ukrainian territory.

Robotyne is six miles south of the front line of the war and marks the furthest push yet towards the Sea of Azov, a point in which Russian-held territory would be split into two.

Russia had held Robotyne since the early days of the invasion in 2022.