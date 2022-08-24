Ukrainians have braced for a potential increase in Russian strikes on Wednesday (24 August) as the country celebrates its Independence Day.

Deputy leader of the Holos Party, Inna Sovsun, said there are significant concerns for safety, and urged the public to take action during air raids and go to a shelter.

Sovsun said that, generally, people have stopped sheltering for each air raid as they are so common, “you can’t just interrupt your life.”

Wednesday not only marks 31 years of independence, but also the six-month mark of the Russian invasion.

