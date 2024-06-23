Buildings reduced to rubble in Russian bombing attack on Kharkiv

Kharkiv buildings were reduced to rubble and at least three people were killed in a Russian bombing attack on Ukraine’s second city, on Saturday afternoon (22 June), Volodymyr Zelensky said.

One of four aerial bombs hit a five-story residential building, according to officials.

Fourty-one people were being treated in hospital, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The Ukrainian president urged Ukraine's allies to bolster its air defences in an address after the attack.

In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky added that Russian forces had used more than 2,400 guided bombs on Ukrainian targets in June alone, with about 700 aimed at Kharkiv.