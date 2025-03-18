Road of death: The Kursk highway where Russian drones hunt down Ukrainian soldiers

The R200 highway in Kursk is a crucial route in Ukraine for the transportation of supplies and troop rotation - but it has been subject to attacks from Russian drones. In one clip, a drone can be seen following a Ukrainian vehicle before the feed cuts.

The video has emerged as Russian forces, with the help of thousands of North Korean troops, have been increasing the pressure on Ukraine’s ranks for the last two weeks.

A senior Ukrainian army officer told The Independent that the number of drones used by the Russians to target soldiers has grown recently.