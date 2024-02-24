‘Putin and his cronies are only people behaving like Nazis,’ Cameron says

David Cameron warned allies in the United Nations against “fatigue” and “compromise” over Russia’s war in Ukraine as he urged countries including the US to keep up support for Kyiv.

The UK Foreign Secretary said the world must “recognise the cost of giving up” in a speech in New York on Friday 23 February, the eve of the second anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

Lord Cameron also directly compared Russian president Vladimir Putin and his inner circle to “Nazis” thinking they could invade a country and “the world would look away”.