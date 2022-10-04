Zelensky reports ‘growing understanding’ that Russia made mistake with invasion

Volodymyr Zelensky says there is a “growing understanding” that Russia “made a mistake” by invading Ukraine.

“Of course, there are many fanatics out there, those who will not admit the obvious - that this is a pointless war for Russia that Russia cannot win,” the Ukrainian president said.

In the video address, he continued to say that it is “impossible to defeat a nation that preserves unity and knows what they are fighting for.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.