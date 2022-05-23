Ukraine’s first lady says ‘no one, not even war’ can take Zelensky away from her

Ukraine’s first lady sent a defiant message to Russia saying “no one will take my husband away, not even the war”.

Olena Zelenska took part in a rare interview over the weekend, alongside her husband, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The discussion marked only the second time the couple have been seen together since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

“No one will take my husband away, not even the war,” Ms Zelenska said.

“But yes, he lives at work. We hardly see him. We didn’t see each other for two and a half months.”

