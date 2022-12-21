Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, President Volodymyr Zelensky has hosted leaders and officials from across the world.

Mr Zelensky has met with the former prime minister, Boris Johnson – multiple times – and the current incumbent of 10 Downing Street, Rishi Sunak. Other visitors have included France’s Emmanuel Macron and the speaker of the US House, Nancy Pelosi.

On Wednesday 21 December, Mr Zelensky is meeting with US president Joe Biden in Washington – his first overseas visit since the war began.

Mr Biden has promised a new package of almost $2bn of security assistance for Ukraine.

