Video captures huge explosion as Ukrainians claim hit on Russian ammunition depot

Ukrainian armed forces have claimed that they successfully hit a Russian ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka on Monday (11 July).

The southern command of the Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for the strike in the Russian-held city in Kherson Oblast.

Footage circulated on social media by Ukrainian officials showed a huge explosion, but the date, location, and source of the clip has not been verified.

Russian officials said that seven people were killed in an explosion at fertiliser warehouses.

