Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has urged citizens to remain "calm" in the face of a Russian invasion, as he introduced martial law across the country.

Addressing the nation on Thursday morning, Mr Zelensky said that Vladimir Putin has launched a "special military operation", already carrying out strikes on Ukraine's military infrastructure and border guards.

"Today we need each of you to be calm. If possible, stay at home, please. We are working, the army is working. The entire security and defence sector of Ukraine is working," the president said.

