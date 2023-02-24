Leading UK political figures mark anniversary of Ukraine invasion

UK political leaders have marked a year of Ukraine’s extraordinary resistance to Russia’s all-out assault, which has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions more displaced.

On Friday, Rishi Sunak was joined outside 10 Downing Street by wife Akshata Murthy, Kyiv’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, and dozens of Ukrainian troops, for a minute’s silence.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also observed the pause from Cardiff, while Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, lit candles at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, alongside former prime minister Boris Johnson.

