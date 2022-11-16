Ukrainian women and children provided support in Moldova

Ukrainian women and children who were forced to flee their country after Russia’s invasion are receiving support in Moldova.

Victoria Velychko says she arrived at the UNFPA Orange Safe Space centre shortly after the war started.

While she said it was difficult to be away from home and her husband, she said their lives at the centre are “the most comfortable conditions we could only dream of.”

The UK has allocated £3m to provide experts to the UN in Ukraine and the region.

In this interview, Ms Velychko shares her experiences in Moldova.

