Propagandists claim Russia offered Biden ‘security guarantee’ for trip to Kyiv

Russian propagandists have claimed they aided Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine by offering him a “security guarantee”.

Discussing the US president’s trip to Kyiv on Russian state TV, the presenters claim they could have “destroyed Biden” while he was meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Has someone given a security guarantee?” one asked, with another answering: “We did”.

“You know, we could have destroyed Biden.”

During his trip to Kyiv, the president promised another £500m in military aid to Ukraine.

