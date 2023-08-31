Ukraine pilot films moment drone flies into Russian truck

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has released footage of a soldier appearing to use a drone to shoot at a Russian truck.

This clip, posted on Twitter/X on Wednesday (30 August), purportedly shows a border guard from the "Steel Border" unit watching on as a shot hits the vehicle.

"The hand of a master," Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said.

The release of the footage came as UK officials said Vladimir Putin faces the largest attack on Russia since the start of the war after it was hit by five separate drone strikes overnight on 29 and 30 August.