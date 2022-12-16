A fresh barrage of Russian missile strikes hit several cities in Ukraine on Friday, including the capital Kyiv.

Three people were killed after Moscow launched more than 70 rockets against energy infrastructure targets, according to officials.

In Kyiv, residents took to metro stations to shelter from the attacks, with some seen on platforms, while others packed into train carriages.

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, used his nightly address to warn that Vladimir Putin had the means to order wave after wave of similar strikes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.