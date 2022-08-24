Ukraine: Kyiv’s mayor urges West to stop trade relationships with Russia

The mayor of Kyiv has urged the West to stop trade relationships with Russia as sanctions are “very effective leverage.”

Vitali Klitschko said “If you send money to Russia ... it is bloody money, and the blood on this money is Ukrainian blood,” while speaking with Sky News.

Klitschko was speaking from Ukraine’s capital on the country’s Independence Day on Wednesday (24 August), which also coincided with the six-month mark of the war.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.