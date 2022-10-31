Any use of nuclear weapons would “fundamentally change the nature” of the conflict in Ukraine, James Cleverly has said, as he warned Russia of “severe consequences”.

“No other country is talking about nuclear use. No country is threatening Russia or threatening President Putin,” the foreign secretary said on Monday (31 October).

He should be clear, that for the UK and our allies, any use - at all - of nuclear weapons would fundamentally change the nature of this conflict. There would be severe consequences for Russia.”

