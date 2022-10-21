Putin fires sniper rifle as he inspects Russian mobilised reservists

Vladimir Putin on Thursday (October 20) inspected a training ground for mobilised reservists and was shown firing shots from a sniper rifle in footage apparently intended to show his personal backing for soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

The Russian president was accompanied on the trip to Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, by defence minister Sergei Shoigu, who reported to him on how the men were being trained.

Footage shows Putin lying flat on the ground, firing from a rifle, while he was also seen dusting down his overcoat, slapping a soldier on the shoulder and wishing him good luck.

