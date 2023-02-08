Britain’s objective to ensure Ukraine victory against Russia ‘remains,’ Sunak says

Rishi Sunak has said Britain’s objective to ensure a Ukrainian victory against Russia “remains”.

The prime minister was speaking at PMQs on Wednesday, the same day that Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Britain.

“Our objective remains to ensure a Ukrainian victory in this conflict,” Mr Sunak told the House of Commons.

“Vladimir Putin’s aggression cannot be seen in any way to have been successful,” he added, confirming an “acceleration and increase” of military support to Ukraine.

