Zelensky visits Ukrainian troops on ‘post-apocalyptic’ Avdiivka frontline

Volodymyr Zelensky visited the city of Avdiivka earlier this week to meet with troops on the frontline amid the bitter war with Russia.

Ahead of the Ukrainian president’s trip on Tuesday 18 April, top local officials described the area as “a place from post-apocalyptic movies” amid intensifying shelling.

Some 2,000 civilians are left in Avdiivka, a Donetsk region city some 56 miles southwest of the besieged Bakhmut, according to officials.

The city had a pre-war population of more than 30,000 people.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.