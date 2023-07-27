Zelensky visits Dnipro hospital to hail medics treating Ukrainian troops

Volodymyr Zelensky visited a hospital in Dnipro on Thursday 27 July, to present state awards to medical workers.

The president of Ukraine thanked the staff on a trip that coincided with Medical Worker’s Day.

“On your frontline, you are the same heroes as the military. Thank you for saving our boys and girls. Thank you for giving all your time and energy to restore the health of our warriors,” the video, shared on Mr Zelensky’s Facebook page, was captioned.

“We highly respect you and are proud that we have such doctors. I wish you and all Ukrainians victory, good health to you and your families.”