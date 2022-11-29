Ukraine’s first lady asks Britain to become ‘leader’ in fight for justice

Ukraine's first lady has asked the UK to become a "leader" in the fight for justice as her country continues to be torn apart by war.

Olena Zelenska addressed MPs and House of Lords peers, including Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer, as part of her trip to London.

In her speech, she said: "Ukrainians are now going through a terror which will resonate with you.

“Your island survived the air raids which were identical to those that Russia uses now."

She added: "We know that justice is one of the benchmarks of the British way of life."

Sign up for our newsletters.