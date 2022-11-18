Zelensky tells Irish students to ‘take care of your freedom’ in university address

Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed students in an auditorium at a Dublin university, advising them to “take care of your freedom”.

In his speech, the Ukrainian president also said that he was grateful to Ireland for its “incredible warmth” in taking in 63,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion began.

“I thank you for the incredible warmth that you gave to our people, 63,000 Ukrainians, that’s a lot of Ukrainian students,” Mr Zelensky said.

“Thank you, good luck and take care of your freedom,” he added, concluding his address.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.