Orlando Bloom meets Zelensky praising ‘courage and determination’ of Ukrainian people

Orlando Bloom praised the “courage and determination” of Ukrainian people during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday (26 March).

“So encouraging. I mean, in so many ways to see just the remarkably stoic nature of the people of Ukraine,” the actor and Unicef goodwill ambassador told the president.

“The anxiety and yet the strength of the Ukrainian people is something that is really awe-inspiring.”

Mr Zelensky responded to Mr Bloom’s praise by saying: “We have a good country. We hold each other.”

